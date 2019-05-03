London Marathon runners raise thousands for charity

Numerous runners in the area plodded around the 26.2 mile course on Sunday in front of thousands of supporters in the capital.

The tag line for the marathon was Thanks a Billion, referring to more than a billion pounds that has been raised by charities around the country over the years.

A record number of runners took part in the race, and 18 of those came ran for the Oswestry Orthopaedic Hospital, so far raising £25,000 in the process.

Helen Knight, Fundraising Manager at at the hospital praised the runners for their amazing efforts said: “To say you’ve run a marathon is an immense personal achievement, it takes a huge deal of commitment by training for it and the fundraising that goes alongside it, so on behalf of the Trust, I’d like to thank each and everyone one of our runners for their amazing efforts.

“All of the money raised by our marathon runners will be used to support projects across the hospital, that will make a difference to our patients and staff.

“In June, we will be hosting a special reception so our Chief Executive and Chairman can meet and thank each of our runners individually for choosing to run for the RJAH Charity.”

The 18 runners were Joel Bishton, Sue Carol, Clare Dulson, Duncan Everett, Lorraine Gillan, Harry Hammonds, Kim Harris, Adam Heathfield, Ifan Jones, James Jones, Becky Jones, Paige Lloyd, Craig Niccolls, Jack Price, Becki Thorpe, Hannah Richards, Jodie Rogers and Jonny Drury.