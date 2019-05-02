Saddle up for charity in Oswestry border mountain ride

The Dairi-Pak Mountainbike Challenge takes place on May 11 and mountainbikers will take on the 22-mile course which starts at Rhiwlas Village Hall, just west of Oswestry and winds up and down some countryside in the Berwyn Mountains which is usually off limits to cyclists. All money raised goes to the Air Ambulance and Dairi-Pak covers all the expenses of the event which is organised and run by Oswestry Borderland Rotary Club.

There isn't an entry fee but riders can collect sponsorship or make a donation of at least £30 to ride the challenge.

There is also a six-mile family friendly ride through the countryside around Rhiwlas. There are 30 marshall points along the route, including water stations and there is a complementary buffet lunch at the village hall at the end of the ride.

Both rides start at 10am.

Riders come from all over the region to take part in the event. To enter go to borderlandrotary.co.uk/bikeride.php.