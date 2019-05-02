Oswestry Round walking challenge

The challenge, now in its fourth year will be held on June 15.

It is a charity walk combining parts of Offa’s Dyke Path and the Montgomery and Llangollen Canals to form a complete circuit around Oswestry. The route starts and finishes at the Lion Quays Hotel on the A5 just north of the town.

Participants can choose to do the entire 33-miles hour or half the circuit.

Dave Andrews, who wrote the book it’s based on with financial support from Borderland Rotary Club said: "The Oswestry Round is a delightful route. The Challenge is a great way to meet people, get some exercise and raise money for two cancer charities at the same time. It’s always a fun day, even when it rains."

During its first three years the challenge and the book together have raised over £40,000 for Cancer Research UK and Lingen Davies Cancer Fund at the Royal Shrewsbury

Hospital. The organisers' aim this year is to raise a further £25,000.

Dave, who is currently Reader and Writer in Residence at Oswestry Library, and his wife Jane Trudgill wrote the book together.

He was treated in the Lingen Davies Centre in 2014 and he sees the book and the annual Challenge as ways of saying thank you for the care he received.

"Those who take part will be able to attempt either the whole route, all 33 miles, or just half of it and stop at Llanymynech and get a lift back to the start. The organisers are also keen to hear from anyone who would like to be a marshal or help in some other way, contact Annie at lizzy.kerr@sky.com For more information or to register please go to the Oswestry Round Challenge at oswestryround.co.uk.