Air ambulance scrambles to Oswestry crash

The collision is thought to involve a cyclist and a car on the B4579 near the Shell petrol station and the new Lidl supermarket, in Victoria Road.

Residents in the area reported that two ambulance helicopters arrived at the scene along with police at about 5.40pm.

According to AA Roadwatch the B4579 was "partially blocked" due to an accident and that traffic was slow.

West Mercia Police told Twitter followers: "Officers are currently dealing with an RTC on Salop Road, Oswestry, this is causing a lot of issues with traffic at the moment so please try and avoid the area if possible. We'll let you know when the road is clear thank you

The accident happened on Salop Road close to the junction with Victoria Road. The route is one of the main in and out of the town and the road closure led to major traffic congestion."

Local people say they believe a cyclist was involved in the collision near to the garage, in Salop Road.

An air ambulance came down on land next to the Lidl supermarket. Land ambulances also attended.