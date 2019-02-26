Tributes paid after crash woman's organs save three lives

Tracey Pritchard was involved in an accident on Tuesday, February 19, when a car she was a passenger in collided with another vehicle and a horse.

The 48-year-old, who ran a cleaning firm in the West Felton and Oswestry area, was rushed to Royal Stoke University Hospital but she died from her injuries last Friday.

She had previously registered as an organ donor and, following her death, she saved three lives including that of a baby.

Ms Pritchard was a passenger in a BMW X3 that crashed in Bronington, near Wrexham at just gone 7.30pm. North Wales Police said a Daihatsu Sirion was also involved in the collision.

The horse died, and a man was also treated at the scene.

Ms Pritchard has been described as loved and respected among the horse community.

"By her wish to be an organ donor, Tracey has helped save the lives of three people, including a baby," her family said in a statement.

As well as thanking the doctors and nurses who tried to save her life, her family said she was well known in her home town of Whitchurch.

Advertising

Popular

A statement released by North Wales Police said: "Tracey’s family would like to personally thank all of the services whom helped her: the off duty paramedic and the ambulance, police and fire services. Their actions allowed Tracey’s immediate family to spend two valuable days with her before she sadly passed away."

The family added: "She was a horse and dog lover, who also enjoyed archery and attending music festivals. She was a popular member of the Oswestry Riding Club and particularly enjoyed carriage driving and attending pony club.

"From growing up in and around the Whitchurch area and attending Sir John Talbot's Secondary School, Tracey was a very well-known Whitchurch girl and a former Whitchurch Carnival Queen."

Advertising

Her family said they had been comforted by scores of tributes, many of which mentioned her kindness and generosity.

"She lived her life to the full and was made constantly proud by her only son, whom she loved and cared for dearly," their statement said.

"Tracey was very much family orientated and was a much loved and adored mother, daughter, sister, auntie, niece, partner and friend, who will be dearly missed."

Police are continuing to investigate the crash and have renewed an appeal for information. Anyone with information should call 101.