Oswestry and Shrewsbury in running for slice of £675 million government fund

Shropshire Council's cabinet will be asked next week to support plans to select Oswestry and Shrewsbury to go through to the next stage of the Future High Streets Fund programme.

The objective of the fund is to renew and re-shape town centres and high streets in a way that improves experience, drives growth and ensures future sustainability.

The local authority has been asked to select two towns to put forward to the next phase and invited bids from town and parish councils around the county.

A panel considered the bids and have made a recommendation that Oswestry and Shrewsbury are chosen.

Mark Barrow, executive director of place at Shropshire Council, said it is expected that the government will award between £5 million and £10m to successful town, but it could be anywhere up to £25m.

"We will push towards the upper end of the scale for our two towns," he said.

"There is an element of match funding and our towns are in a really good position. We can already demonstrate funding with the Big Shrewsbury Town Plan and investment in the shopping centres in Shrewsbury, and in Oswestry the town council already has windfall funding

"Both towns have strong Business District Improvement groups which puts them in a really good place."

Advertising

The panel, made up of independent Shropshire business leaders, said Oswestry's proposal was well written and showed good creative thinking on using new environmental technology in the town.

They noted that Shrewsbury has support from wider partners and added that there has been various independent successes that can be built upon.

Whitchurch also put forward a bid to be considered for the second round of funding in 2020.

Gemma Davies, head of economic growth, added: "This stage is just an expression of interest and towns will be expected to submit a full business case by late 2019. It will be highly competitive and probably every authority un the country will be putting in bids.

"It is our job to make sure we put froward the best possible cases to make sure we are successful."