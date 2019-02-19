Good inspection for care home

Staff at New Fairholme have been praised for their “kind and caring approach” in a positive endorsement from care watchdogs.

The home which is run by Coverage Care, received a ‘Good’ was inspected by the Care Quality Commission earlier this month. It follows on from a similar achievement in its last CQC report in 2016.

The home in Shrewsbury Road provides nursing and residential care for up to 88 people and has two specialist dementia units to look after people with the condition.

The unannounced visit from two inspectors and an expert by experience took place on February 5. They spoke to 13 residents, four relatives and 10 members of staff to assess how safe, effective, caring, responsive and well led it was.

The official report noted that one resident told the inspection team: “I like it here very much and I am looked after very well. It's nice to feel safe and not worry. This place is just the right fit for me, everything is right about it.”

It also remarked on the fact that residents, relatives and staff spoke highly of the home’s management.

New Fairholme is one of 14 homes in Shropshire run by the not-for-profit organisation Coverage Care, Shropshire’s largest independent care provider.

Chief Executive David Coull said: The caring and nurturing environment at New Fairholme, as outlined in the report, was clearly evident to the inspection team

“This is a superb report for the whole team. They work hard to ensure that our residents are treated with dignity and respect and deliver the person-centred care that is vital to give people the control and choice over their life decisions.”

Manager Imelda Briones added: “I am delighted that yet again we have achieved a Good score across the five key services areas. We will build on this and continue to deliver the highest possible standard of care for our residents.”