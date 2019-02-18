Advertising
No further action over alleged Oswestry rape
No further action is being taken after a man was arrested following an allegation of rape in an Oswestry alleyway.
West Mercia Police officers were called to the Clawdd Du alleyway, off Willow Street in the centre of the town, after an allegation was made that an incident occurred at 1am on February 3.
It was alleged that the victim suffered injuries, and a male was arrested and released under investigation.
However a spokeswoman for the police has now confirmed: "The male arrested has been released with no further action being taken."
