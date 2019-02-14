Pub conversion plans withdrawn

The Golden Lion has been based in Upper Brook Street, Oswestry, since the early 19th century, but has struggled to survive for a number of years.

Landlord Lee Ryan applied in October to tun the pub building into two flats, with three houses planned for the land around the building.

But the plans have been withdrawn from the Shropshire Council planning register.

Mr Ryan has been approached for comment.

The plans had received some support, including fears of anti-social behaviour connected to the pub's outdoor events.

But others called on Mr Ryan to continue working at making the pub a success.

When the plans were lodged, planning agent Rob Bennett said Mr Ryan has run the pub since March 2014 but neither he, nor the 10 landlords before him, were able to “make a go” of the business.

He said: “The pub has never been popular and despite working very long hours and being imaginative and flexible in his approach to the business the applicant has been unable to make a working profit and he has had to subsidise it by taking on other, unrelated, work.

Advertising

“The business accounts are readily available for examination and the application includes correspondence from the applicant’s accountant which confirms that the pub business has no future.”

A letter of support for the proposal had come in from local resident Louise Price, who said: “I am writing in support of the planning application to transform the Golden Lion into apartments and houses in the garden and car park.

“We have had several instances of anti-social behaviour over the last few years, mainly when they have outside entertainment.”

But Mrs L. Taylor wrote an objection, saying: “I sympathise with the landlord that it may not be making a fortune but it was purchased for around only £150,000.

Advertising

“The costs involved in running a free house are not as high as some owners may have you think. For every pint sold at least £1.50 can go towards overheads. The typical overheads of a pub averaged over a week, excluding wages, are around £120 pw. The pub only has to sell 146 pints per week to have enough to cover direct costs and overheads. If it has 50 regulars, that is only three pints each, if it opens just four nights a week, that is 36 pints per night.

“I know not as many people go to pubs as in years gone by but the Golden Lion is a pub that does have a loyal band of regulars and could make enough money to cover its costs and provide an income for a tenant landlord.

“The problem is when pubs are bought and people want to make more out of it, perhaps seeing it as an investment in the land, rather than a community asset.”

At the time Mr Ryan took over the Golden Lion it had been identified as an “asset of community value”.

But, according to Mr Bennett, its recent impending closure has not generated any interest from potential buyers.

Mr Bennett continued: “Social habits have changed in recent years and there is a clear move away from drinking in pubs to drinking at home as alcohol has become so much cheaper when bought from a supermarket.”

Mr Bennett explained efforts have been made to develop the business, including the provision of food, accommodation, live music and use of the function room, but added: “Many nights the pub is empty.”

Story by Local Democracy Reporter Andrew Morris