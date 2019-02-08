Success for Shropshire girls cricket team

The all girl's school's under 13 cricket team is celebrating having been awarded group winners in the North Shropshire qualifier for the prestigious Lady Taverners Indoor Cricket competition.

The students competed Ellesmere College, Packwood Haugh and Thomas Adams, which took place at Oswestry School, and are now a step closer to competing in the final of the competition, which takes place at Lords, the home of cricket.

Alison McDonald, director of sport at Moreton Hall, said: “The team worked hard to defend their position during the competition and we are now delighted to qualify to the next stage in the county finals in March at Shrewsbury Sports Village.”

“The girls have their sights set on attending the finals of the Lady Taverners cricket competition at Lords and this recent success takes them one step closer to their dream”