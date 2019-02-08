New netball league launched

Leagues4you runs sporting fun leagues across the UK, involving more than 35 teams and 3,100 players.

It already runs a successful Netball Fun League in Shrewsbury and is now branching out to Oswestry.

Emma Edmonds, League Development Officer said the popularity of the sport has risen due to the recent success of the England Netball team.

"We’re passionate about getting people back into sport and make playing as hassle free as possible. We take away a lot of the barriers that prevent women from taking part, so more people can go from couch to court," she said.

"Our leagues work well as a feeder league into the England Netball affiliated leagues, we have had lots of teams who we’ve put together go on to enter the local EN league and climb the divisions."

She said anyone over 14 was welcome to join regardless of ability, fitness and age.

"Within the league we sort out court hire, umpires and the required kit for example, bibs and ball. Teams will play once a week on a Tuesday at Oswestry School, 7-9pm starting in March. There are several matches running throughout the evening, game start time will vary on a weekly basis depending on fixtures."

"The cost is £32 per team per match less than £5 per player."

More details are available from the Leagues4you website.