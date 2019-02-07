Shropshire' s Knife Angel lands in new home

The sculpture, which was made at the British Ironwork Centre, near Oswestry, has been moved to Hull’s Queens Gardens where it will be on display until March 4.

It's designer Alfie Bradley was on hand to see it installed.

He told the Hull Daily Mail newspaper: "It is lovely to see everyone here taking pictures and sharing them on social media. It will make people talk about it.

"I always feel really proud when I look at it. I'm very happy that it's here."

The 27ft Knife Angel, made up of more than 100,000 knives collected in a national amnesty, arrived in Hull after travelling from Liverpool where it had been on display. It is engraved with messages from families of victims of knife crime.