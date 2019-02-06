Two cars flip over in Shropshire crashes

In the first incident, at Aston Rogers in Westbury, between Shrewsbury and Welshpool, a car ended up on its roof at about 6pm on Monday. A fire crew from Minsterley attended the scene on the B4386.

In Morton, near Oswestry, a car flipped onto its side. One crew from Oswestry made the car safe at about 7.10pm.

Nobody was trapped in either of the crashes.