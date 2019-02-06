Menu

Two cars flip over in Shropshire crashes

By Rob Smith

Two cars flipped over in separate crashes in Shropshire.

In the first incident, at Aston Rogers in Westbury, between Shrewsbury and Welshpool, a car ended up on its roof at about 6pm on Monday. A fire crew from Minsterley attended the scene on the B4386.

In Morton, near Oswestry, a car flipped onto its side. One crew from Oswestry made the car safe at about 7.10pm.

Nobody was trapped in either of the crashes.

Rob Smith

