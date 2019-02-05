Bridge closure for a day

Crew Green Bridge will be shut on February 12 between 9am - 4pm as Shropshire Council engineers do a principal inspection.

During the closure traffic will be diverted along the B4393, A483 and B4398.

Steve Davenport, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways and transport, said the bridge had to be closed to traffic and pedestrians while the inspection was undertaken, as the road is too narrow for the work to be carried out safely with the bridge open to traffic.

“It is appreciated that the bridge closure will cause some inconvenience, and everyone involved will do all that they reasonably can to reopen it as soon as possible," Councillor Davenport said.