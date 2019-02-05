Menu

Police cordon off alleyway in Oswestry town centre

By Jonny Drury | Oswestry | News | Published:

An alleyway in the centre of Oswestry has been cordoned off by police.

A police officer at the scene on Monday morning

A number of police officers were in the area of Clawdd Du alleyway in the centre of the town on Sunday evening, with each end of the walkway cordoned off.

On Monday morning, a single police officer and two police vehicles remained at the scene.

Police tape at one end of the alley

Police in the town took to social media on Sunday evening, to warn people not to walk through the scene tape that had been put in place.

