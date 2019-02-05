Advertising
Police cordon off alleyway in Oswestry town centre
An alleyway in the centre of Oswestry has been cordoned off by police.
A number of police officers were in the area of Clawdd Du alleyway in the centre of the town on Sunday evening, with each end of the walkway cordoned off.
On Monday morning, a single police officer and two police vehicles remained at the scene.
Police in the town took to social media on Sunday evening, to warn people not to walk through the scene tape that had been put in place.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.