Police investigation launched after woman raped in Oswestry town centre alleyway

Police were called to the Clawdd Du alleyway, off Willow Street, just after 1am on Sunday.

The victim sustained a number of injuries during the incident, and officers are carrying out extensive enquiries in the area to trace the attacker.

Investigating officer, detective sergeant Malcolm Normandin said: "This was clearly a distressing incident for the victim and we have specially trained officers providing her with support at this time.

"We understand the concern incidents such as this cause and are carrying out extensive enquiries to trace the person responsible."

Police at the scene on Monday

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 519S of 3 February. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

Police cars and a cordon remained in place on Monday morning, with one police officer at the scene.

On Sunday evening, Oswestry's Safer Neighbourhood Team took to social media to warn people not to cross the cordon put in place.

A tweet said: "If the emergency services have put scene tape up, for example to block access to an alleyway. Please don't walk through. It's there for a reason."