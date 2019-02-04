Man dies near Oswestry following bowl surgery complications, coroner confirms

Raiemond Peter Dutton, 88, had gone into the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital in November for bowl surgery in November and died over two months later.

At an inquest into his death at Shirehall on Tuesday, January 29, coroner's officer Julie Hartridge explained that Mr Dutton had become unwell and on October 27 he was taken to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital with abdomen pain.

On November 3, he underwent bowl surgery before being discharged with Whitchurch Hospital on November 12.

He then suffered from a fall and went back to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, before going to the care home on December 14.

His health began to deteriorate and he passed away on January 19.

Coroner Mr Ellery recorded a narrative conclusion, adding: "The death is down to natural causes, contributed to in part by complications of the surgery."