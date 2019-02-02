Charlotte coping with minus 50 temperatures

Charlotte Keagan now lives in Winnipeg where the river has turned into a 10 kilometre skating rink and skin freezes in a couple of minutes.

The 58-year-old, who regularly returns to Shropshire with daughter Rowan and husband Abbie to visit family and friends, has lived in Canada for almost 30 years and says unlike Britain life goes on when winter arrives.

But this year even hardened Canadians have been taken aback by the polar vortex which has hit the country, bringing temperatures diving to record levels.

"Life still goes on in the city," she said.

"The school are still open, they just have no outdoor recess. And workers sill go to work. We had a power cut this week about about 5.30pm and it was so cold, we just went to bed."

Charlotte, who is an ophthalmology technician, said the weather in Winnipeg is one of extremes with temperatures in the winter regularly dropping to -25 degrees and in the summer rising to 40 degrees.

"We have block heaters in our cars and plug them in to keep the engine slightly warm."

She said her worry in such cold weather was for the vulnerable and the homeless.

"Cold like this makes it so very much more hard for them," she said.

"We have been told that temperatures will rise to about -23 next week but to be ready for about 25 centimetres of snow on Sunday."