Oswestry's town clerk leaving for national markets role

David Preston is stepping down from Oswestry Town Council in the summer after completing 43 years of service to take up his new role.

He has been appointed as the new chief executive of the National Association of British Market Authorities, beginning his duties later in the year as the organisation celebrates its centenary.

Mr Preston has held major national posts in both markets and local councils in his career, being president of the Institute of Market Officers in 1997 and recently completing his term of office as President of the Society of Local Council Clerks.

He joined Oswestry Town Council, from school, in 1976 as an administrative trainee and it is believed that, when appointed as its clerk in 1984, he was the youngest full time town clerk in England and Wales. He is currently believed to be the longest serving full time clerk in England and Wales.

Speaking about the move Mr Preston said: "I will take away so many memories and the pride of being town clerk in my home town. It has been an amazing journey and my thanks will always go to the councillors back in 1984 who had faith and put their trust in a very young man.

"Working with many councillors, partners and a fantastic staff team over the years since I have tried to repay that huge trust and confidence as placed in me.

"I am so grateful to NABMA and the mayor and councillors in Oswestry for being so supportive in making this huge change in my career."

Oswestry Mayor, Councillor Sandy Best said: “David has given amazing service to the council and the town. He has put us at the forefront of the local council sector, winning many accolades, including council of the year on two occasions.

"David has brought huge amounts of external funding and contracts to the town and has been at the forefront of setting up many of the events and services that we provide.

"His knowledge of the town, his willingness to help others and his experience will be missed both locally and nationally but we are pleased that we will continue to work with him in his new role.

"All the councillors and staff at Oswestry Town Council wish him well for the future and we will be planning a process to appoint a successor in the weeks ahead.”