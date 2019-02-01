Rail passengers can claim compensation for 15-minute delays

Transport for Wales has introduced the Delay Repay system, meaning customers can claim 25 per cent of the cost of the single fare or relevant leg of a return ticket if they reach their final destination 15 minutes later than expected, regardless of the reason.

The train company, which took over from Arriva Wales last year, says it is part of its commitment to delivering a punctual service.

There was criticism of the Transport for Wales when it first took over the service with reports of overcrowding on trains and other problems.

Head of Customer Experience for Transport for Wales, Barry Lloyd, said Delay Repay would bring a huge benefit for customers.

He said: "We're committed to delivering a punctual service that our customers can be proud of.

"A 15-minute delay is a big deal to our customers. We've already moved to the Delay Repay system which makes claiming easier for customers and extending that to 15 minutes puts customers rightly at the forefront of our thinking.

"By offering customers compensation for delays of 15 minutes, we are setting ourselves a challenging goal in terms of our performance as we aim to be the best train operator in Britain."

Delay Repay gives customers a quicker response to their claim, as claims will now start to be processed within 48 hours of receipt. A system providing online access to customers’ individual claim history will allow customers to know exactly what’s happening with their claim and when it is complete. Customers must retain their tickets in order to claim.

James Price, chief executive of Transport for Wales added: “The introduction of this compensation scheme further highlights how we are putting the customer first in our plans to transform transport in Wales. We want to deliver a world class train service that works for the passenger and this is just one step we are taking to help ensure this.

“We are really pleased to be delivering one of the key commitments as set out in our announcements at the launch of our 15 year programme to create a transport network that people can be proud of.”

Delay Repay offers a wider choice of repayment options, including bank transfer, Paypal and charity donation to the Railway Children, a charity fighting for street children.

Customers can claim by completing a claim form or online at tfwrail.wales/delay-repay-compensation