Museum devoted to Oswestry reopens after winter break

The Oswestry Town Museum celebrates its seventh anniversary this year and there are fresh displays and new artefacts for visitors to enjoy.

Mark Hignett and Cass Killow head the volunteers who run the museum at the Guildhall in Bailey Street.

It has been closed since just before Christmas to allow volunteers to catalogue the hundreds of items that were donated or loaned to the museum during 2018.

Mr Hignett said: "We have also updated our cabinets and have created fresh displays around some of the new artefacts."

He said one of the new exhibitions featured items from the Conservative Club, formerly a pub called the Oswestrian and the Golden Tankard, in Festival Square. It recently closed and several items of memorabilia were donated to the museum.

"Work on the displays will continue throughout February, ready for a birthday re-launch of the museum on March 1, the seventh anniversary of the museum opening," Mr Hignett said.

The museum was opened in 2012 after a group of people in Oswestry got involved in the national initiative, Heritage Open Days.

"After our successful event in 2010, followed up in Sept 2011, we looked towards the idea of an Oswestry Museum to tell the story of Oswestry whilst providing a hub for information to several other amazing local heritage sites," said Mr Hignett.

"We worked closely with Oswestry Town Council and Shropshire Council Museums Service to help bring this about."