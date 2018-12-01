Fire Tones tipped for the top

Paul Jones who sung on the original, is the latest star to give the thumbs up to the single from the Fire Tones whose members include firefighters from several fire stations across the county.

The single was the idea of Welshpool firefighter Chris Birdsell-Jones. His brainwave, in the pub, snowballed into a single recorded in Birmingham.

In a message to the Fire Tones, Paul Jones wrote: "What a fantastic version it is! It’s my favourite one: please support this worthy cause."

Midge Ure, who with Bob Geldorf, created Band Aid and Live aid, said: "I have nothing but the highest respect for these guys, not only because of the unbelievably difficult job they have chosen to do but for going way above and beyond the call of duty in making this record

"I can only hope we never change roles as they are far too good at singing and I really don't think I am made of the stuff needed for running into burning buildings. All the luck in the world with this."

The money raised from the song sales will go to the Firefighters Charity and the Band-Aid Charity Trust. As well as being downloadable CDs have been produced, sponsored by owner of The New Saints FC Community Foundation, Mike Harris.

The official charts website has named the Fire Tones as A promising charity single with its eye on the top spot. The single has been named alongside Elton John, Ariane Grande, X-Factor and a disguised Coldplay - Los Unidades.