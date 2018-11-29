Menu

London urged again to consider hosting Shropshire's Knife Angel

By Jonny Drury | Oswestry | News | Published:

The chairman of the Shropshire centre where the iconic Knife Angel was created is hoping its trip to Liverpool will inspire other cities, including London, to host the monument.

Clive Knowles with Deputy Dean Myles Davies of the cathedral

On Tuesday, a deal was signed between a group from Liverpool Cathedral and the British Ironwork Centre's chairman Clive Knowles to have the angel transported to the city for Christmas.

It is the first time it has gone on the road, despite numerous attempts to try and get it on the fourth plinth at Trafalgar Square.

Mr Knowles, who was given a tour of the cathedral and saw where the angel will be placed earlier this week, is delighted it will be going on the road for the first time.

He is hoping other cities, including London, will now step forward and help the angel tour the country.

He said: "It is great that it is finally going on the road and it is going to be some sight to see it leave Oswestry. It was built for this and it is serving its purpose.

"Liverpool has stepped up and taken the angel and I would make another appeal to the London major to have a re-think because of the rise in knife crime.

"If anything knife crime has increased in London in recent months."

The proposal to take it to London was first tabled back in 2017, however in August last year mayor Sadiq Khan knocked back the plans, saying the fourth plinth was reserved for contemporary works of art that have been specially commissioned and selected by the Fourth Plinth Commissioning Group.

A petition to get it to London gained support from 35,000 people.

The monument will return to Shropshire on January 31.

