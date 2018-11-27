Teenagers cause havoc in town centre

Police in Oswestry have already issued anti-social letters to the boys and girls – some as young as 11 – and have stepped up patrols.

But stallholders say a group is still upsetting their customers in the indoor market, using the ramp up to the first floor as a skate-park for their push scooters.

It follows trouble at the town’s library and a plea from Oswestry’s mayor to police chiefs for more officers. Councillor Sandy Best said the level of lawlessness had to be stopped.

Steve Watts, chairman of Oswestry’s market traders group, told the town council that there seemed to be two groups of young people causing problems in the town centre.

“They are school age, one ‘gang’ are on scooters, the other on bikes,” he said.

He said the scooters were being ridden up and down the ramp in the indoor market and down the steps outside.

“There hasn’t been a collision with a shopper yet but I am worried it will happen,” he said.

He said the young people’s behaviour was intimidating and that, when confronted, some of the language used was not pleasant.

Damage

There have also been complaints of young cyclists weaving in and out of traffic and there has been an issue at Oswestry Library, close to the market.

Constable Pete Dale, part of Oswestry’s Safer Neighbourhood Team, said police had been dealing with issues of anti-social behaviour but had not been made aware of problems at the market.

He said a group of young people, as young as 11, had caused a nuisance in the library and had caused damage.

“We have identified some of the young people, boys and girls, and have issued a number of anti-social behaviour warning letters. We have also spoken to their parents,” Constable Dale said.

We are also ensuring that officers are in that area of town.

“If the public are worried about such behaviour we would urge them to contact us by ringing 101 and asking for Oswestry police station.”

Earlier this month Oswestry Mayor, Councillor Sandy Best, tackled Police and Crime Commissioner, John Campion and the Chief Superintendent of Shropshire, Kevin Purcell, at a meeting of the Shropshire Association of Local Councils.

She called for a better police presence in Oswestry.

“Something has to be done about the gangs of children who are terrorising people,” she said. I know of one elderly lady who used to luck up a church but will no longer do it because she was so frightened by a group on their bikes who would not let her get to her car.”“There is a level of lawlessness that has got to be stopped. We have to reverse the culture of anti-social behaviour. These young people are our next generation.”