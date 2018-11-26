National speaking award for teacher

Merriel Halsall-Williams has spent the past 65 years championing the power of the spoken word.

The teacher and honorary vice-president of the English Speaking Board has been given a major award and an event that saw one of her latest students showcased as a Young Speaker of the Year.

In recognition of her role as a student, teacher, examiner, international Director, trustee, and honorary vice-president, Merriel Halsall-Williams was presented with the Richard Ellis Award for promoting the English Speaking Board’s values.

The award was presented by the board's chief executive, Tina Renshaw, describing her impact as “unique and immeasurable”.

His links with he English Speaking Board began in 1953, when as a 15 year old school girl she met its founder Christabel Burniston.

Moreton Hall principal, Jonathon Forster, said that from that moment on Miss Halsall-Williams had spent her lifetime championing the transformative power of the spoken word.

"Her role in spoken English at Moreton Hall is one of the most important features of a Moreton education, equipping young women with the confidence and skills to communicate effectively.”

Over the course of many years as Moreton Hall, she has nurtured hundreds of students.

Advertising

The presentation day also showcased Young Speakers of the Year when 14 students from across the country were selected from over 13,000 to perform.

They included one of her students, Simran Sajan who took to the stage with poise and precision.

Reflecting on her lessons Simran said: “Spoken English has helped my confidence and ability to communicate in-front of a wide audience, whilst increasing my range of skills. I couldn't have done it without the support from Miss Halsall-Williams."