Oswestry's stalled market a success again and could be expanded

The town's Wednesday outdoor market had declined so much that last winter there were fewer than 10 stalls.

In a bid to save the market, based on Bailey Head and the Horsemarket, Oswestry Town Council took the decision to move it into Bailey Street.

And the decision has been success, with both the Wednesday and Saturday open air markets in Oswestry attracting more traders in recent months.

At Oswestry Town Council's markets and town centre committee Councillor Peter Cherrington said an average of 22-23 traders a week and up to 27 some weeks was great news for the market.

Oswestry Indoor Market

Councillors said that with regular traders in the same spot each week, shoppers knew where they could find them.

Markets manger Mr David Clough said the indoor market was also full for the first time in a while.

Chairman of the committee, Councillor Paul Milner, said: "The market is such a success that maybe we should consider going into Cross Street as well."

Advertising

Mr Clough said that holding special events on the market and also in the town were helping to bring shoppers into Oswestry. The busiest days coincided with the balloon festival, heritage weekend and food festival.

Artisan

Councillors also heard that the monthly artisan market had also seen improved numbers of stalls.

Mr Clough said: "There has been a real positivity around the markets this year. Fewer traders are missing market days and the mix of products have also strengthened.

Advertising

"The indoor market is now fully attended with a larger percentage of food providers including cafes, cakes, fish, butchers and a farm shop as well as a Fijian food outlet."

He said that at a recent conference of the National Association of British Markets Authorities many market authorities talked about relocating the market, working with the community and introducing new events.

"It was pleasing to hear that markets across the UK were performing stronger for the first time in many years and that there had been an increase in both trader and visitor numbers.

"Many markets were being invested in recognising their ability to bring value to a shopping area."