Knife Angel move '98 per cent' complete

A delegation has approached the British Ironwork Centre, in Oswestry, where the Knife Angel, made out of used knives from across the UK, was created by sculptor Alfie Bradley.

Rob Jackson, who is leading the project, has spoken with chair of the centre Clive Knowles and firm plans are now being put in place to take the Knife Angel to Liverpool Cathedral in time for Christmas.

It would be the first time the angel has been on the road, after previous attempts to take it to Trafalgar Square didn't materialise.

Mr Knowles said a loan agreement is being worked on and things are moving forward.

He said: "Arrangements are progressing, but we’ve still got to ensure that there’s an insurance policy in place from Liverpool to cover all the craning, transport and handling.

"Additionally there’s a loan agreement needed to transfer the angel, identifying responsibilities and the timeline for its safe return to Shropshire."

Mr Jackson sent a structural engineer to Oswestry to check out the angel, and put the wheels in motion for its transporting to Liverpool.

In Liverpool the project is being backed by Everton FC in the Community and Merseyside Police.

It is also being planned for the angel to be transported through the Mersey Tunnel to get to its destination.

Mr Jackson said the deal for the angel is 98 per cent complete and this week the final details will be ironed out.

He said: "It is almost there. We are speaking with Clive and the project is almost ready.

"It is going to be fantastic, the cathedral has big plans for services with victims of knife crime and other things.

"Everton in the Community have backed it, and it is going to be great.

"It is going to be iconic seeing it coming out of the tunnel."