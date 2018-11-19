£100,000 of improvements on the way for Oswestry's Cae Glas Park

Cae Glas Park was highlighted by judges when the town reached the Britain in Bloom national finals this year.

The park is managed by Oswestry Town Council, which is embarking on major works to improve the park.

At the recent amenities committee councillors heard that a £100,000 scheme to improve the public toilets within the park has started and the new loos should be finished by Christmas.

A working party is also investigating plans to put new equipment in the children's play area which can be used by all children, including those with disabilities.

Councillors were also told that there are also proposals for a miniature steam train day within the park, during which families could enjoy a ride on the train along a track running around Cae Glas.

They agreed to underwrite the £250 cost of brining a miniature steam train to the park, with a small charge of 50p a ride going to the mayor's charity.