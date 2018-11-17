Former Oswestry mayor dies

John Field, who died on November 11 was the town mayor from 1974-76.

His funeral will be held at Cabin Lane Church on Thursday at 12.15pm.

Mr Field was one of those at the forefront of the campaign to build the Cabin Lane church in eastern Oswestry.

In the late 1990s a Christian fellowship group met at the homes of members while a fundraising scheme was ongoing to build the church opposite the Meadows School.

Oswestry's Christian Bookshop was another project that Mr Field was heavily involved with.