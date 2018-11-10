Oswestry knitters make 3,000 hats for Age UK winter campaign

The Big Knit is a joint project between Age UK and Innocent, and sees knitted hats placed on the top of smoothie bottles.

For every drink sold, the charity receives 25p so the Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin branch has set a target of collecting 6,580 hats by July 31, 2019.

It has already enlisted help from lots of knitters - with one particular group from Oswestry who have been busy knitting all year.

Gemma Manning-Bentley, who runs a jewellery studio in Oswestry called Gemmipop Designs, has been holding regular hat making workshops.

She recently delivered the final total - 3,080 hats - to charity's local office in Mardol Gardens, Shrewsbury.

Gemma, who has been taking part in the Big Knit for the last seven years, said: "I was inspired to knit the hats after my husband found a hat on an innocent smoothie bottle and suggested I may be able to help, so I decided to get a community of knitters together.

"My group of ladies really enjoy meeting up and we have some fun trying out different knitting patterns.”

If you would like to get involved in the Big Knit to raise money for local older people, contact Angela Goodman at Age UK Shropshire Telford and Wrekin on 01743 233123.