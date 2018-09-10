Mobility scooter accident

The accident happened at about 11am on September 4 at the at the junction of Beatrice Street and Castle Street - at the bottom of Plough Bank.

Officers say that the man who was riding the scooter, who was in his late 70s, was not injured.

The vehicle, reported to be a black 4x4, failed to stop and is believed to have left in the direction of Castle Street.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have seen a black 4x4 in the area, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101, quoting incident reference 205s of 4 September 2018.

Alternatively, information can be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its website.