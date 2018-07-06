Road closed outside Oswestry supermarket over canopy fears

A loose joist on the entrance canopy at Sainsbury's led to the pavement and Black Gate Road below the roof being cordoned off this afternoon.

Store manager, Allistair Moutrie, stressed it was simply a precaution.

"The store is still open and vehicles can access the site via Salop Road," he said.

"We apologise for any inconvenience."

The closure affected Oswestry's town centre bus route.