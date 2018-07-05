Inquest opens into motorcyclist killed in A495 Shropshire crash

Peter Frank Campbell, 63, from Llansantffraid, near Oswestry, died after his motorcycle was involved in a collision with a car on the A495 between Oswestry and Ellesmere.

The crash happened on June 22 at about 1pm near the Narrowboat Inn.

The inquest was opened on Tuesday morning at Shirehall and adjourned until November 7.

A man and woman in a car involved in the collision suffered minor injuries but did not need hospital treatment.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash, which involved Mr Campbell's red Honda bike and a blue Citroen C5.

It is believed the Citroen had been travelling behind a tractor and a trailer in the opposite direction to Mr Campbell when the crash happened.