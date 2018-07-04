Prontoball launch at fair

Richard Carpenter, from Tetchill in Ellesmere, will be attending St Mary’s Primary School summer fair in Overton on Saturday to showcase several of the fun and unusual sports he has created in his new book ‘Sportonova - The Games Begin’.

The 41-year-old is hoping children and parents will get involved and try out some of the new activities which will include a game called Prontoball - a fast flowing sport between two teams which involves scoring points by getting a small ball into an unusual goal made up of a rugby H frame inside two goalposts.

Mr Carpenter, who has two young sons Joshua and Thomas, said: “I’ll be demonstrating six different games which feature in the book. Prontoball is a firm favourite with my sons Joshua and Thomas and we often play this together in the garden.

“I’m sure other children are going to enjoy it too. It should be a really fun day and I’m extremely excited about bringing the games in Sportonova to life.”

Mr Carpenter, who works in IT, was inspired to write the book after reading bedtime stories to his own children.

The story, which is suitable for children aged five upwards, is set in outer space in a galaxy full of sports-ball shaped planets.

Sportonova is the planet which shines the brightest and the story follows the adventures of its inhabitants who gather in the fictional village of Clapuwood to create the ultimate sports tournament.

The book, released on Amazon in June, features a range of different games, some which already exist but many made up by Mr Carpenter.

“Eventually it would be fantastic to create a local tournament or league locally which involves all these new games.”

He is now busy writing the next book in his series which will focus on a range of winter games rather than summer ones.

For more information on Mr Carpenter’s books and projects, visit sportonova.com or email games@sportonova.com.