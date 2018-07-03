Closure order for Oswestry house over drug ring

The house at Swan Lane has been raided several times by police in recent months as they targeted the 'County Lines' drug ring.

County Lines is an operation where drugs are trafficked into rural areas from cities.

Shropshire Towns and Rural (STAR) Housing applied for the closure order, which was granted by Telford Magistrates Court.

It means that no one can enter the property for three months.

Sue Adams, managing director of STAR, said they had worked with both West Mercia and Merseyside Police to secure the order.

She said: "The closure was sought following a number of drug warrants being executed at the property, and numerous complaints regarding the address and the behaviour of the tenant and associates.

“We take reports like this very seriously and, along with our partner agencies, have worked extremely hard for a number of months to gather evidence to support the application.

“This drugs closure order will send out a strong message to the community that STAR Housing will not tolerate anti-social behaviour in our homes or communities, and if found in possession of drugs or concerned in the supply of drugs we will seek possession of your home.

"We are committed to improving people’s lives, and are doing so by taking a strong stance against anti-social behaviour and drug abuse in our community.

"Joint working to obtain this closure order demonstrates the importance of working in partnership with the Police and enforcement agencies and we’re pleased that this will see the end of the anti-social behaviour issues the area has been experiencing."

The closure order was granted under the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014 at Telford Magistrates Court on Friday.

The investigation into the drug use at the property came after a series of complaints, including reports of crime, the execution of drug warrants and possession of Class A drugs.

How to report concerns

Mrs Adams encouraged anyone with information about similar behaviour to call the housing association's hotline.

She said: “We would continue to urge members of the community to report any anti-social behaviour of this nature to the police and STAR Housing.

"To report an incident of anti-social behaviour you can contact the police on 101 or contact STAR Housing on 0333 3212 200 then choosing option four and selecting the relevant area.

"If you or anyone you know is affected by drugs please contact the National Drugs Helpline on 0300 123 6600 or text to 82111."