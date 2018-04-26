Refund pledge for some fans

The international, Eventsbrite company has pledged to refund customers within the next 10 days.

Disgruntled festival goers had feared they would not get their ticket money back after paying to attend the event.

Due to slow ticket sales and a lack of sponsorship, organisers of the Fieldbounce Music Festival which was set to take place at Park Hall, Oswestry on May 5, had to pull the plug on the event earlier this month.

The news came shortly after the festival chief executive, Shawn Melusi said over half the amount of tickets he wanted to sell had been sold, with the target for the festival 10,000.

Headliners had expected to be Scouting for Girls, Dappy, DJ Danny Howard and Fuse ODG.

Tickets cost £25.

Following the cancellation, Mr Melusi said organisers were taking legal advice on the next move.

This week Sebastian Boppert, from Eventbrite said those who bought tickets through the site would be refunded.

“We ticket millions of events each year and while they don’t get cancelled often, we always strive to ensure all parties are treated fairly when something doesn’t go as planned. Typically, organisers manage all aspects of their event, including refunds,” he said.

“However, in an effort to resolve this particular issue as quickly as possible, we have issued full refunds to all attendees who purchased their tickets through our site. There is no action necessary from their end and they can expect to see the refund on their credit/debit card statement within the next five to seven business days.”

It is not known what will be the situation for those who didn’t buy their tickets from Eventbrite.

Mr Melusi said he was still going through legal matters.

The lack of information about refunds has angered those who bought tickets for the event.

The organisers had hoped about 10,000 people who attend the one-day festival next the The Venue in Park Hall.

As well as live bands and DJs Mr Melusi had launched an attempt to set a world record for the most people in one place dressed as zebras.

Oswestry hosted a successful weekend festival Osfest, from 1999 until 2014 at the Park Hall Showground.

It folded after the 2014 with other music festivals, including Shrewsbury Fields Forever also failure to continue.

This year it was announced that the V-festival based at Weston Park on the Shropshire/Staffordshire border would not be going ahead in 2018.