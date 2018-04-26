Shropshire runners set to pay tribute to MasterChef star Matt by running his last 3.7 miles

Oswestry runner Jody Wilson put out an appeal for local people to run two laps of the town's industrial estate and raise money for the charity Mr Campbell was supporting, under the banner #Finishformatt.

The former Masterchef competitor collapsed and died 3.7 miles from the end of the London Marathon on Sunday. About 100 runners described as 'seriously ill' were taken to hospital with heat exhaustion and many more did not complete the race.

Matt Campbell right, with his father and brother completing the Brathay marathon

Jody, a veteran of five London marathons, said Sunday's event was by the the hardest run he had ever done because of the heat.

"We now know that runner Matt Campbell sadly passed away," he said.

"We have a great running community in the area and I felt we should do something to support a fellow, fallen runner.

"The footpath around the industrial estate is 1.9 miles, corner to corner and we will be running twice round and finishing the 3.7 miles Matt still had to go.

"I know that among those who have agreed to come along and join the tribute will be some of the local runners who did the marathon and are still in pain and recovering.

"There will be a collection for people who want to give to Matt's charity appeal which will go onto his Just Giving page."

"Sunday was single handedly the hardest day of my life, the heat got to me from the start."

The impromptu run has won the support of the Highwayman pub which is on the route.

Pub manager Sian Salisbury said: "We will always support a good cause and what Jody is organising is a wonderful gesture. We will also be providing pizza and refreshments for all of the runners after the event."

Runners from Oswestry and the surround areas are welcome to join the tribute run which will begin in the Highwayman car park at 7pm to start at 7.30pm.

Shrewsbury run organised too

Meanwhile, celebrity chef Marcus Bean and chef John Barton are organising a similar run, starting in Shrewsbury’s Square at 7pm on Sunday

Mr Bean said: “As most of you know, on Sunday Matt Campbell sadly died after collapsing during the race.

“Such a sad loss, and our thoughts are with his friends and family.

“So this Sunday evening myself and John Barton are going to run 3.7 miles for Matt around Shrewsbury.

“If anyone wants to join us please meet in the Square in Shrewsbury at 7pm and we’ll set off for a steady run around town.

“Please support and join us to run Matt’s final miles.”

Mr Campbell was raising money for the Brathay Trust a charity based in Cumbria which was supported by his father Martin who passed away 18 months ago.

The charity works to transform the lives of young people.

On his Just Giving Page Mr Campbell said: “Mr father worked tirelessly for Brathay Trust from 2008-2016.

“He was the most inspirational man in my life and was the one who said - “Go on, why don’t you give it a go? I know you can do it!” and entered me into my first marathon; Brathay 2016 along with my brother, Josh. It was maybe the proudest day of my life standing at the finish line having achieved something I never imagined possible with my dad and my brother by my side.”

Mark makes it to the finish this time round

Mark Swallow

Last year Mark Swallow collapsed with heat exhaustion 25 miles into the London Marathon. But this year the Montgomery runner kept his cool despite it being the hottest on record.

As the temperature soared to 23C Mark learnt from his previous experience, doused himself with water and made it to the finish line in four hours and 44 minutes while raising a magnificent £2,100 for Barnardo’s Cymru.

“The first three miles felt very hot but closer to the river there was a bit of a breeze. I had learnt coping techniques so although it was hotter this year the heat didn’t affect me so much.

“I still felt pretty drained and if anything the race was harder this year because a lot of people were walking and that made it difficult to keep up my own optimum pace but I was determined to make it this year,” said Mark, 43, who works in insurance.

He was cheered on by his wife Lucy who kept the rest of the family informed of Mark’s progress.

“The main thing is that I managed to raise almost £2,100 for Barnardo’s Cymru thanks to my employers, Willis Towers Watson, doubling the money,” said Mark.

Sarah Crawley, director of Barnardo’s Cymru, said: “We are very proud of Mark, to come back after the disappointment of last year took some courage and he was running in very difficult conditions. The money he raised will help some of our most vulnerable children, young people and families and we are very grateful.”

You can support Mark at uk.virginmoneygiving.com/MarkSwallow3