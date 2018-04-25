Oswestry people sticking to their guns over statue of Wilfred Owen

The memorial gun has been in the same place for 30 years, paying tribute to all the gunners - Royal Artillery soldiers, who passed through Park Hall camp on the edge of the town.

Councillors hold a special meeting on tonight to decide whether the gun should be moved to one side in Cae Glas Park to allow a statue of war poet Wilfred Owen to be placed in the same area. Wilfred Owen was born in Oswestry.

The statue has been commissioned to mark the centenary of the first World War.

Those walking through the park this week were adamant that the 25-pounder gun which, as the Royal Artillery's colours has come to be seen as its symbol, should remain exactly where it is.

They were of the same mind as the Wrexham branch of the Royal Artillery Association, which has written to the council objecting to it being removed from its long standing position and, also to a statue of any person, regardless of their military or civilian statue, being put in the memorial garden.

The branch has pointed out that whereas Lieutenant Wilfred Owen has a pub, a road and a village green dedicated to him on Oswestry, two Victoria Cross soldiers, Brigadier General John Vaughan Campbell and Sergeant Major Harold Edward Whitfield only have a residential close named in their honour.

Jim Wadkin

Former artilleryman, Jim Wadkin, from St Martins, who was at Park Hall until 1966, said the branch's suggestion of having a poet's corner in a different area of the park where the statue could go, was a good one and suggested close to the children's play park.

"This area has a much larger footfall close to the tennis court, bowls green and crazy golf. A statue may stir up some interest to inquisitve children who in turn may ask their parents to give an explanation of its relavance," he said.

Barbara Joan Davies

Barbara Joan Davies, 72, also liked the idea of a poet's corner as she herself writes poetry.

She moved to Oswestry two years ago.

"I brought my 21-year-old grandson to the park and we noticed the artillery gun and talked about it being a symbol to those to had given their lives for us.

"Wilfred Owen is a symbol of peace and I believe we are here on earth as peacemakers - I think the gun should stay where it is and the statue be placed in a different spot."

Former councillor Heather Bickerton, who has lived in Oswestry for more than 30 years

Former town and borough councillor Heather Bickerton, does not want to see more money than is needed spent on the statue.

"The town council has already spent a lot of money on the statue and it is now saying it could cost £20,000 to re-site the gun to put the statue alongside. What is the point of that - this is public money that could be wasted. Put the statue somewhere else, the cost is going up and up. There are already memorials to Wilfred Owen in the town."

Muriel Jones

For Muriel and Michael Jones it is the Cae Glas Park Gates that have a very personal significance.

Mr Jones's two uncles, John Richard Jones and George Henry Jones, two brothers from Whittington, have their names carved on the plaques on the columns of the gates.

Mrs Jones, 73, said: "I don't think any one person should stand out above others in this memorial area of the park."

"Yes, have a statue in the park but not where the gun is. Wilfred Owen only lived in Oswestry for a short time. They men who are remembered on the gates were Oswestry men through and through."

Colin Brutnell

Colin Brutnell from Trefonen said: "The gun has been here for a long time - why move it. There is plenty of space in the park for the Wilfred Owen statue to go elsewhere."