Police support for knife angel

Superintendent Joanne Bull inscribed the words, Heddlu Gwent Police, fighting knife crime, saving knives, in both Welsh and English, onto a blade on the sculpture at the British Ironwork Centre near Oswestry.

It was a return to her home town for Superintendent Bull, who grew up in the area and went to Oswestry School.

The officer was involved a knife amnesty in Gwent in South Wales 12 months ago when amnesty bins supplied by the Ironwork Centre were placed at police stations in the region.

"It was an absolute pleasure to come to Oswestry and see the angel. We supported the amnesty in Gwent and we have recently seen a downtown in violent crime with injury. Every knife surrendered is potentially a life saved," she said.

"The Christmas season is one that can lead to violent crime, when alcohol is flowing and tempers flare. Also it is a time when people suffer mental health issues and are in crisis, when knives can be used to self harm. There are avenues of support out there such as the Samaritans and I would urge people to seek help."

Superintendent Bull said the knife angel delivered a powerful message.

"It is an incredible sculpture, an amazing piece of art. When you gaze up at the statue and see how many knives have been used and what they represent - weapons taken off the streets all around the UK - it delivers a very powerful message."

"The impact of knife crime is not only on victims but on the families and on witnesses."

Chairman of the British Ironwork Centre, Clive Knowles, said about half of the police forces across the UK had sent representatives to see the sculpture and engrave a message.