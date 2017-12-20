Community rallies for homeless teenager

More than £1,000 was raised in just three days to help the young Oswestry man after his plight was discovered.

The CHALK community interest company, which organises an Open House lunch on Christmas day, had been giving out donated sleeping bags and warm clothes to those who are living in makeshift or cold accommodation in the town.

Gemma Cassin from CHALK said: "We met a scared, cold, vulnerable teenager who had been sleeping under a bridge due to family break down. He is not priority for the council so they were unable to offer him emergency accommodation.

"We felt he was too vulnerable to continue sleeping under a bridge so paid for him to spend the night in a hotel."

Unable to fund further nights for the teenager CHALK launched a GoFundMe appeal on the internet.

"We'd really like him to be somewhere safe and warm while we support him back into the life he wants. A home and a job. CHALK is a small businesses without the finances to keep him there."

Gemma said the 19-year old had been working just a few months ago and had done since 15.

"He unfortunately lost his job due to him being homeless."

In just 72 hours the appeal had raised £1,030 of the £1,045 that CHALK says will keep him in safe accommodation until the New Year.