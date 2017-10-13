Kittens dumped in cardboard box

The pair were found by a dog walker in the children's park in Morda near Oswestry on Sunday.

RSPCA inspectors are appealing for help in finding out who dumped the kittens.

Though to be about five months old the black kittens were given a clean bill of health by vets.

Phil Lewis, RSPCA inspector, said: “It is absolutely unthinkable why anyone would deem it acceptable to dump two defenceless young kittens in a cardboard box like this.

“They were found on the morning of October 8, and somebody must know something about the circumstances behind this alleged abandonment.

“Anyone in, or around, the Morda area of Oswestry who may know anything about these kittens is urged to contact our inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018. Calls are treated in confidence. Fortunately, both kittens are doing well."