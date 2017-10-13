Company on right track for train line upgrade

At least one company considering bidding for the tender to run the rail service says it would be looking to put the Shrewsbury to Chester line in the network.

Currently the hourly London to Shropshire service ends at Shrewsbury.

North Shropshire MP, Owen Paterson has been campaigning for a better service to Gobowen, Chirk, Wrexham and Chester, along with colleagues including Wrexham MP Ian Lucas.

He says he has been in 'encouraging' talks with Malcolm Brown, chief executive of Angel Trains, a company specialising in rolling stock but which is looking at bidding for the West Coast tender early next year.

"The company believes in extending the line north through Shropshire to Chester," Mr Paterson said.

"There is no need to spend a lot of money on electrifying the line when modern, diesel trains are as fast as electric trains. The money should instead be spent on the track, signals and points.

"It was really encouraging that Mr Brown, a very senior figure in the rail industry, has the same views."

"We have to show the government that is is absolutely essential that the Shrewsbury/Chester line is included in the bid. I discussed this with Transport Minister, Chris Grayling earlier this week."

Advertising

Mr Paterson, who has admitted he travels to London via Crewe because of the unreliability of the Shrewsbury route, said that the Shrewsbury/Chester line was once of the same standard as the London/Shrewsbury route.

"The problem is that the track, once the same speed as the rest of the network, has fallen way behind."

The MP is also urging the Welsh Assembly to ensure Shropshire gets a good deal when the tender for the Welsh train line network is published.

"I have written to Assembly minister, Ken Skates, saying the tender must include a half hourly service from Shrewsbury to Birmingham and Manchester Airports," Mr Paterson said.

"The Welsh lines are also in desperate need of new, cleaner and faster trains."