Proposal by church charity to turn former Whitchurch pub into 10-bed home is withdrawn

The Philippines-based Free Believers in Christ Fellowship wanted the change of use for The Highgate in Whitchurch, which includes an associated garden.

The 1930s building was closed as a pub in 1996, when change of use permission was granted for it to become the base of local removals business Denmans.

After the company relocated, the building was bought by the Free Believers in Christ Fellowship. The church currently has 13 bases across England, including its headquarters in Whitchurch.

The Highgate in Whitchurch. Picture: Google

In 2023, the charity wanted to turn the building into a conference venue, providing 11 en-suite bedrooms and a dining hall, with the addition of a community hall building.

However planning officers concluded that use of the hall would lead to too many extra vehicles for the 17-space car park, and refused to grant permission for the change of use on highways safety grounds.

The church’s latest proposal was submitted in October, with drawings and floor plans.

However, on December 16, Shropshire Council confirmed that the application had been withdrawn, so no determination will now be made.