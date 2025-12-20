Lorry driver, 45, ordered to stay off alcohol after drink driving on busy A41 at Whitchurch
A lorry driver who was under the influence of drink on the busy A41 has been banned from driving and ordered to stay off the booze.
John McCormick, aged 45, drove a Scania lorry on the road at Whitchurch on December 8 this year.
