Firefighters called out to fire in engine bay of car

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called to Cruckmoor Lane in Prees Green at around 4.20pm today (Friday).

A spokesperson said a crew from Whitchurch used breathing apparatus to tackle the fire.

"This incident involved a fire within the engine bay of a car," the spokesperson said. "Crews used one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire while wearing breathing apparatus and checked for remaining hot spots using a thermal imaging camera."