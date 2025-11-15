Fire, police and ambulance services at single vehicle crash in north Shropshire

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) was called to Tilstock in Whitchurch at around 1.30pm on Saturday, following reports of a collision.

A fire crew from Whitchurch station was sent to the scene, along with West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance staff.

Emergency services were called to Tilstock in Whitchurch at around 1.30pm on Saturday, following reports of a collision. Photo: Google

Upon arrival, firefighters reported the incident involved "one saloon vehicle" and the crews made the vehicle safe.

The stop message, which indicates the scene was under control, was received just before 2pm.

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.