Shropshire swimming and fitness centre makes final of UK pool and spa awards just months after opening

Staff at Whitchurch Swimming and Fitness Centre, which only opened in March, are celebrating after making it to the final of the UK Pool and Spa Awards’ 'Water Leisure Venue of the Year' category.

These awards celebrate innovation, customer experience and excellence across the UK’s aquatics sector, recognising individuals and facilities that have made a significant impact in the industry.

Rhys Collins, partnership manager for Shropshire Community Leisure Trust, which operates the centre in partnership with Serco Leisure, said: “To be named a finalist is a huge honour and a testament to the commitment of our team.

Whitchurch Swimming and Fitness Centre has made the final in the UK Pool and Spa Awards’ Water Leisure Venue of the Year category

"We’re proud to be recognised nationally for a local centre, which has done so much to improve the health and wellbeing of the people of this region.”

Councillor Alex Wagner, deputy leader of Shropshire Council, said: “It’s fantastic to see Whitchurch Swimming and Fitness Centre recognised at a national level for its contribution to community wellbeing and leisure excellence.

"This shortlisting reflects the hard work of the team and the value of continued investment in high-quality, accessible facilities for residents across Shropshire, who deliver a really excellent service.”

The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony held at Birmingham’s National Conference Centre on December 11.

Shrewsbury Sports Village, The Quarry Swimming and Fitness Centre, Oswestry Leisure Centre, Market Drayton Swimming and Fitness Centre, Whitchurch Swimming and Fitness Centre and SpArC Bishops Castle are operated by Shropshire Community Leisure Trust in partnership with Serco Leisure, on behalf of Shropshire Council.