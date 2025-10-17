Patricia Stevenson, aged 69, drove a Kia Sportage on Alkington Road, Whitchurch on July 2 this year.

A test found that she had 156 milligrams of alcohol per litre of blood. The legal limit in England and Wales is 80mg per litre.

Stevenson, of Whitchurch, pleaded guilty at Telford Magistrates Court to driving with alcohol above the specified legal limit.

Magistrates banned her from driving for 20 months and fined her £553.

Stevenson was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £221 and prosecution costs of £85, bringing her total court bill to £859.