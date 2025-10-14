Ambulance service called after vehicle ends up on roof near Whitchurch

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had been alerted to the crash at Steel Heath, at around 8.46pm yesterday - Monday, October 13.

One fire crew was sent to the scene from Prees.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police had also attended.

A fire service update said the incident involved one vehicle on its roof, and that firefighters had left the casualties in the care of the ambulance service.

They finished at the scene at around 9.48pm.