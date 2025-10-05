The inquiry will examine a proposal from Boningale Developments to build 70 homes on land east of Tilstock Road, Tilstock, near Whitchurch.

Boningale Homes appealed to the Planning Inspectorate over the proposal earlier this year on the grounds of non-determination by Shropshire Council - effectively because the authority had failed to take a decision within a set time period.

The inquiry will be heard at The Guildhall, Frankwell Quay, Shrewsbury, from 10am on October 21.

A planning inspector appointed by the Secretary of State will preside over the inquiry and make a decision on the appeal.

The plan is for a 4.05 hectare site, with access proposed from Tilstock Road.

The application was submitted on October 30, 2024.

A statement of case from Boningale's planning agent's submitted as part of the inquiry says: "The statutory 13-week determination deadline for the application was 30th January 2025."

Around 142 objections to the plan were received by the council, with the planning statement added: "There is a significant local interest in the scheme and the council’s website indicates that at the time of writing 142 comments have been made regarding the application from members of the public during their consideration of the planning application.

"There have also been comments made by the Whitchurch Rural Parish Council. It is considered that a public inquiry is the most efficient way to deal with matters raised by local residents."